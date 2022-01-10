Korean-language dailies

-- Male vs. female, presidential candidate stokes division (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Unavoidable 'semifinal between Yoon, Ahn; idea of forming joint gov't raised (Kookmin Daily)

-- Korean version of Plum Book proposed for new gov't personnel matters (Donga llbo)

-- Presidential candidates only focus on spending money in era of high exchange rate, inflation, interest rate (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Repeated practices of overturning campaign pledges while appealing to emotion; public confusion grows (Segye Times)

-- '3s' -- social media, smile, short -- presidential campaign changes election formula (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Fashion industry becomes disaster for globe by releasing 10 pct of greenhouse gases (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Division between men and women in their 20s, 30s; Yoon moves back in gender equality (Hankyoreh)

-- Contorted self-portrait of presidential campaign (Hankook libo)

-- Unease in asset market reaches record level; 'spring of fear' comes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Human rights law becomes urgent issue this time for companies (Korea Economic Daily)

