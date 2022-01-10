Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Male vs. female, presidential candidate stokes division (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Unavoidable 'semifinal between Yoon, Ahn; idea of forming joint gov't raised (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korean version of Plum Book proposed for new gov't personnel matters (Donga llbo)
-- Presidential candidates only focus on spending money in era of high exchange rate, inflation, interest rate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Repeated practices of overturning campaign pledges while appealing to emotion; public confusion grows (Segye Times)
-- '3s' -- social media, smile, short -- presidential campaign changes election formula (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fashion industry becomes disaster for globe by releasing 10 pct of greenhouse gases (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Division between men and women in their 20s, 30s; Yoon moves back in gender equality (Hankyoreh)
-- Contorted self-portrait of presidential campaign (Hankook libo)
-- Unease in asset market reaches record level; 'spring of fear' comes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Human rights law becomes urgent issue this time for companies (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Vaccine passes extend to big stores today (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- In highly vaccinated Korea, mandates are fueling a backlash (Korea Herald)
-- 'Favorable environment set for end-of-war declaration' (Korea Times)
(END)
