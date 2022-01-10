(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 10)

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions recently vowed to spur its struggle ahead of the election. A former leader of the confederation even argued that inequality prevalent in Korean society could not be removed if "laborers do not rob the rich." The confederation has held even unauthorized rallies to pressure the government and businesses, while the Moon government made a lukewarm response to their reckless and sometimes violent demonstrations. Now, the confederation has become bold enough to propose stealing from the rich. Businesses cannot but worry about this ever-intensifying struggle.