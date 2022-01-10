Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 10, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-3 Cloudy 40

Incheon 03/-2 Cloudy 40

Suwon 05/-4 Sunny 60

Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 60

Daejeon 07/-4 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 04/-5 Sunny 70

Gangneung 09/01 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 07/-3 Sunny 60

Gwangju 09/-2 Sunny 60

Jeju 10/05 Sunny 60

Daegu 10/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 12/03 Cloudy 20

(END)

