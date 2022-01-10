Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. rate hike worries

All News 09:31 January 10, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors took to the sidelines in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes last week that signaled possibilities of aggressive tapering policy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 24.17 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,930.72 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday (U.S. time), the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.96 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.01 percent amid concerns that the Fed may push harsher-than-expected rate hikes.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics decreased 1.02 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.18 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver retreated 0.59 percent, with its rival Kakao shedding 3.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,199.65 won to the U.S. dollar, up 1.85 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!