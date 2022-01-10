Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. rate hike worries
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors took to the sidelines in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes last week that signaled possibilities of aggressive tapering policy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 24.17 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,930.72 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday (U.S. time), the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.96 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.01 percent amid concerns that the Fed may push harsher-than-expected rate hikes.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics decreased 1.02 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.18 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 0.59 percent, with its rival Kakao shedding 3.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,199.65 won to the U.S. dollar, up 1.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
S. Korean economy faces heightened downside risks: KDI
-
Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes
-
Ahn tops presidential nominees in hypothetical alliance with Yoon: poll
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Missing captain found dead after boat capsizes off southwestern coast