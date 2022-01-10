S. Korea ranks 9th in defense technologies: report
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense technologies were assessed to be the world's ninth most advanced as of last year, a triennial government report showed Monday, noting progress in artillery, submarines and other sectors.
According to the report by the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement (KRIT), South Korea ranked ninth among 16 countries, compared with the previous report in which the country tied with Italy for ninth place in 2018.
The institute has published the report since 2008 to assess South Korea's comparative strengths and weaknesses to help craft strategies for its defense research and development.
Of 26 key defense technology areas, South Korea's capabilities improved in 10 areas, including artillery, submarines, command control, cyber weapons and underwater surveillance, according to the report.
But the report listed 11 areas, including radar and space weapons systems, as those that need "more attention."
"Its ranking in the artillery field rose to fourth place based on an improvement in the performance of self-propelled artillery, and autonomous and automation technology," KRIT said in a press release.
"Its technology level also improved in submarines, such as the successful SLBM underwater test launch," it added, referring to the South's test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile last year.
In the latest report, the United States took the top spot, followed by France and Russia, which tied for second. Germany and Britain took fifth place, trailed by China, Israel and Japan.
