Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 January 10, 2022

Jan. 11

1881 -- The royal authorities of Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) designate nine young officials for a mission to examine Japan's modernized social system and technology. The delegation stayed four months in the neighboring country, where a Western-style administration and advanced technology were beginning to take root.

1896 -- Authorities announce in-depth regulations regarding an edict requiring short hair that was issued a year earlier. The edict encountered fierce resistance from the public since Confucian traditions considered cutting one's hair a negation of their ancestors' inheritance.

2011 -- A 120-man South Korean troop named the Akh unit arrives in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to help train soldiers there.

2017 -- Volkswagen's Korea unit executives are indicted in an emissions scandal.

2017 -- South Korea's defense white paper says North Korea has 50 kilograms of weapons-grade plutonium.

2019 -- Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae undergoes prosecution questioning over a power abuse scandal, becoming the country's first former head of the Supreme Court to come under such a probe as a criminal suspect. Yang was indicted the following month on 47 counts related to his alleged abuse of leadership and has been facing trial.
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!