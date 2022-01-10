Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) O Yeong-su of 'Squid Game' wins best TV supporting actor at Golden Globes

All News 11:10 January 10, 2022

(END)

Keywords
#Squid Game #Golden Globes #Oh Yeong-su
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!