FDI pledges made to S. Korea hit all-time high in 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges made to South Korea surged 42.3 percent in 2021 from a year earlier to reach an all-time high, data showed Monday.
Foreigners pledged to invest US$29.51 billion in South Korea in 2021, compared with $20.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The 2021 figure hit an all-time high, beating the previous record of $26.9 billion logged in 2018, it added.
The amount of investment that actually arrived in South Korea last year jumped 57.5 percent on-year to $18.03 billion.
By segment, the service sector saw its FDI pledges rise 64.2 percent on-year to reach $23.57 billion, particularly in information and communication, leasing service and retail sectors, according to the data.
But FDI pledges made to the manufacturing sector decreased 16.2 percent to $5 billion, the data showed.
By country, investment from the European Union nearly tripled to come to $12.8 billion last year, and the amount from Chinese-speaking nations advanced 38.1 percent to $7.54 billion.
FDI pledges from the United States inched down 0.9 percent to $5.26 billion, while investment from Japan went up 52.8 percent to 1.21 billion last year, according to the data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
S. Korean economy faces heightened downside risks: KDI
-
Ahn tops presidential nominees in hypothetical alliance with Yoon: poll
-
Missing captain found dead after boat capsizes off southwestern coast
-
Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes