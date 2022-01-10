Sales of short-term bonds swell 20.6 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Sales of short-term corporate bonds in South Korea jumped more than 20 percent in 2021 from a year earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
Local companies issued 1,243.7 trillion won (US$1.04 trillion) worth of short-term bonds, up 20.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).
Short-term bonds refer to those that come due within one year, with the minimum amount of 100 million won or more per issue.
Sales of general short-term bonds jumped 22.9 on-year to 1,020.8 trillion won, and securitized bonds floated by special purpose companies and other firms gained 11.1 percent to 222.9 trillion won.
Sales of bonds maturing within three months stood at 1,238.7 trillion won, accounting for 99.6 percent of the total.
The issuance of short-term bonds with a rating of A1 amounted to 1,172.3 trillion won, taking up 94.3 percent of the aggregate.
Securities firms sold the largest amount of short-term bonds with 715 trillion won, followed by special purpose companies with 222.9 trillion won, according to the data.
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
S. Korean economy faces heightened downside risks: KDI
-
Ahn tops presidential nominees in hypothetical alliance with Yoon: poll
-
Missing captain found dead after boat capsizes off southwestern coast
-
Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes