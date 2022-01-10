Korea Shipbuilding wins ship orders worth 1.3 tln won
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has received 1.33 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) worth of ship orders.
Korea Shipbuilding obtained three separate orders from shippers in Europe and Latin America to build four 16,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers, four 2,500-TEU container ships and one liquefied natural gas carrier, the company said in a statement.
The 2,500-TEU and 16,000-TEU container ships will be delivered to the unidentified clients by the second half of 2023 and by the first half of 2025, respectively, it said.
The shipbuilder plans to deliver the LNG ship by the first half of 2025.
Korea Shipbuilding aims to win $17.4 billion worth of orders this year, higher than last year's target of $14.9 billion. In 2021, it achieved $22.8 billion worth of orders.
KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlog and has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. -- under its wing.
