20 N. Korean defectors have migrated overseas over past 5 years: ministry
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- A total of 20 North Koreans who defected to the South have migrated to other countries over the past five years, the Ministry of Unification said Monday.
The living conditions of North Korean defectors here have drawn keen attention, especially since a defector who fled the North in late 2020 reportedly crossed the heavily-fortified inter-Korean border again earlier this month to return home.
"The number of North Korean defectors who have emigrated over the recent five years (from 2016-20) totals 20, " the ministry's spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told reporters.
As of September last year, some 33,800 North Korean defectors had entered the South, according to the ministry.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Ahn tops presidential nominees in hypothetical alliance with Yoon: poll
-
S. Korean economy faces heightened downside risks: KDI
-
Missing captain found dead after boat capsizes off southwestern coast
-
(LEAD) Daily infections below 4,000 for 4th day amid tightened distancing rules