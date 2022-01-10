Seoul monitoring possible change in N. Korea's COVID-19 policy, lockdown
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it's closely watching a possible change in North Korea's anti-coronavirus policy, such as the lifting of its strict border closure, after Pyongyang's main newspaper said the country will shift to more "advanced" antivirus measures from the current control-focused approach.
"We need to move to a better advanced, people-oriented epidemic work from one that focused on control measures," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said. It did not elaborate on the new measures.
Lee Jong-joo, the spokesperson for the unification ministry, said the government will keep a tab on the North's border situations following the suggested policy change.
"The government will continue monitoring how the North's newly proposed advanced, people-oriented antivirus measures will materialize, especially if they will lead to a change in its current control-focused policy, including a border lockdown," Lee told a regular press briefing.
Pyongyang has imposed a strict border closure since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and claims to be coronavirus-free.
During a major party gathering last month, the North said fighting the pandemic will be the "top priority" for the new year and vowed to put its "epidemic prevention on a scientific foundation."
