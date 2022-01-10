England-based veterans headline S. Korean roster for Women's Asian Cup

Head coach Colin Bell opened camp at Namhae Sports Park in Namhae, about 500 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 2 and 25 players have been training. From that camp roster, midfielder Jeon Eun-ha was cut with a foot injury while defender Eo Hee-jin was dropped after breaking a toe. Bell opted to go to the Asian Cup with the remaining 23 players without making further changes.