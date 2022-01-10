KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 66,100 DN 100
DOOSAN 115,000 UP 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,050 DN 200
KIA CORP. 83,800 DN 2,900
KAL 28,100 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 DN 3,000
BoryungPharm 13,950 DN 200
LG Corp. 80,800 DN 800
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,800 DN 100
Hyosung 92,000 DN 300
Shinsegae 233,000 DN 17,000
Nongshim 323,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 69,900 DN 1,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 UP 70
DongkukStlMill 17,800 DN 450
Youngpoong 660,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,900 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 222,500 UP 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,850 DN 250
Kogas 37,150 DN 350
Hanwha 31,200 UP 50
SK hynix 124,500 DN 2,500
DB HiTek 78,000 UP 100
CJ 81,500 DN 400
LX INT 25,700 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 1,710 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 26,400 UP 950
Daesang 23,000 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,880 UP 15
AmoreG 42,600 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 209,500 DN 5,500
ORION Holdings 15,600 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 7,220 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 103,000 DN 1,000
KCC 368,500 DN 10,500
SKBP 92,200 DN 2,300
BukwangPharm 12,000 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 111,500 DN 6,000
(MORE)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Ahn tops presidential nominees in hypothetical alliance with Yoon: poll
-
S. Korean economy faces heightened downside risks: KDI
-
Missing captain found dead after boat capsizes off southwestern coast
-
(LEAD) Daily infections below 4,000 for 4th day amid tightened distancing rules