DL 66,100 DN 100

DOOSAN 115,000 UP 1,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,050 DN 200

KIA CORP. 83,800 DN 2,900

KAL 28,100 DN 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 DN 3,000

BoryungPharm 13,950 DN 200

LG Corp. 80,800 DN 800

LOTTE Fine Chem 74,400 DN 1,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 44,800 DN 100

Hyosung 92,000 DN 300

Shinsegae 233,000 DN 17,000

Nongshim 323,000 UP 1,000

SGBC 69,900 DN 1,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 UP 70

DongkukStlMill 17,800 DN 450

Youngpoong 660,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 45,900 DN 950

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 222,500 UP 8,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,850 DN 250

Kogas 37,150 DN 350

Hanwha 31,200 UP 50

SK hynix 124,500 DN 2,500

DB HiTek 78,000 UP 100

CJ 81,500 DN 400

LX INT 25,700 DN 400

TaihanElecWire 1,710 DN 40

Hyundai M&F INS 26,400 UP 950

Daesang 23,000 DN 150

SKNetworks 4,880 UP 15

AmoreG 42,600 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 209,500 DN 5,500

ORION Holdings 15,600 UP 200

NEXENTIRE 7,220 UP 30

CHONGKUNDANG 103,000 DN 1,000

KCC 368,500 DN 10,500

SKBP 92,200 DN 2,300

BukwangPharm 12,000 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 111,500 DN 6,000

(MORE)