All News 15:43 January 10, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DL 66,100 DN 100
DOOSAN 115,000 UP 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,050 DN 200
KIA CORP. 83,800 DN 2,900
KAL 28,100 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 DN 3,000
BoryungPharm 13,950 DN 200
LG Corp. 80,800 DN 800
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,800 DN 100
Hyosung 92,000 DN 300
Shinsegae 233,000 DN 17,000
Nongshim 323,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 69,900 DN 1,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 UP 70
DongkukStlMill 17,800 DN 450
Youngpoong 660,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,900 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 222,500 UP 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,850 DN 250
Kogas 37,150 DN 350
Hanwha 31,200 UP 50
SK hynix 124,500 DN 2,500
DB HiTek 78,000 UP 100
CJ 81,500 DN 400
LX INT 25,700 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 1,710 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 26,400 UP 950
Daesang 23,000 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,880 UP 15
AmoreG 42,600 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 209,500 DN 5,500
ORION Holdings 15,600 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 7,220 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 103,000 DN 1,000
KCC 368,500 DN 10,500
SKBP 92,200 DN 2,300
BukwangPharm 12,000 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 111,500 DN 6,000
