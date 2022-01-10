Daewoong 29,650 DN 300

SSANGYONGCNE 8,010 DN 90

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 95,300 DN 500

ShinhanGroup 38,550 UP 900

HITEJINRO 30,550 DN 200

Yuhan 60,500 DN 300

SLCORP 30,800 DN 1,000

CJ LOGISTICS 126,000 DN 1,500

TaekwangInd 1,156,000 UP 15,000

LGH&H 956,000 DN 148,000

AMOREPACIFIC 152,000 DN 8,500

Meritz Financial 48,250 DN 1,050

LOTTE 29,000 DN 300

GCH Corp 25,600 DN 150

LotteChilsung 137,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,460 UP 40

POSCO 304,000 DN 1,000

DB INSURANCE 64,400 UP 3,800

SamsungElec 78,000 DN 300

NHIS 11,950 0

DongwonInd 229,000 UP 2,500

SK Discovery 46,000 DN 450

LS 54,700 UP 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111500 DN500

GC Corp 205,000 DN 1,500

GS E&C 44,350 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 DN 12,000

KPIC 193,500 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,370 DN 100

SKC 160,000 DN 2,000

Ottogi 463,000 UP 14,500

MERITZ SECU 5,620 UP 240

HtlShilla 74,400 DN 2,900

Hanmi Science 50,000 DN 900

SamsungElecMech 181,000 DN 6,500

GS Retail 29,350 DN 500

Hanssem 86,600 DN 2,400

KSOE 102,500 UP 2,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,250 UP 1,650

OCI 105,000 DN 3,000

(MORE)