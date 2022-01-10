KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daewoong 29,650 DN 300
SSANGYONGCNE 8,010 DN 90
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 95,300 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 38,550 UP 900
HITEJINRO 30,550 DN 200
Yuhan 60,500 DN 300
SLCORP 30,800 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 126,000 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,156,000 UP 15,000
LGH&H 956,000 DN 148,000
AMOREPACIFIC 152,000 DN 8,500
Meritz Financial 48,250 DN 1,050
LOTTE 29,000 DN 300
GCH Corp 25,600 DN 150
LotteChilsung 137,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,460 UP 40
POSCO 304,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 64,400 UP 3,800
SamsungElec 78,000 DN 300
NHIS 11,950 0
DongwonInd 229,000 UP 2,500
SK Discovery 46,000 DN 450
LS 54,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111500 DN500
GC Corp 205,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 44,350 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 193,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,370 DN 100
SKC 160,000 DN 2,000
Ottogi 463,000 UP 14,500
MERITZ SECU 5,620 UP 240
HtlShilla 74,400 DN 2,900
Hanmi Science 50,000 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 181,000 DN 6,500
GS Retail 29,350 DN 500
Hanssem 86,600 DN 2,400
KSOE 102,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,250 UP 1,650
OCI 105,000 DN 3,000
