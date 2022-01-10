KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 55,200 UP 300
KorZinc 514,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,900 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 81,700 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 46,000 UP 1,250
S-Oil 96,900 DN 400
LG Innotek 331,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 230,000 DN 2,000
HMM 26,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 78,600 DN 3,400
MS IND 27,900 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 175,000 UP 3,000
Mobis 262,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,100 UP 1,000
S-1 73,200 UP 600
ZINUS 74,000 DN 300
KEPCO 21,500 DN 150
SamsungSecu 42,650 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 UP 150
SKTelecom 56,500 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 47,100 DN 600
HyundaiElev 40,500 DN 350
DWS 52,900 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 152,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,800 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,520 UP 30
Hanon Systems 12,750 DN 500
SK 244,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,700 DN 850
Hanchem 273,000 DN 8,000
Handsome 36,600 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,800 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 18,900 DN 300
COWAY 74,500 UP 1,100
IBK 10,650 UP 300
DONGSUH 30,150 0
SamsungEng 24,350 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,800 UP 160
CheilWorldwide 22,500 UP 50
