KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 30,800 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL133000 DN7500
LOTTE TOUR 17,250 DN 500
LG Uplus 13,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 UP 1,600
KT&G 78,500 UP 100
DHICO 20,550 UP 300
Doosanfc 42,850 DN 1,850
LG Display 23,800 DN 350
SAMSUNG CARD 31,550 0
Kangwonland 24,450 DN 100
NAVER 335,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 96,600 DN 3,400
NCsoft 614,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 710,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 78,800 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 33,600 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,400 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 0
CJ CheilJedang 385,000 UP 4,500
DongwonF&B 191,000 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 102,000 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,550 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 130,000 DN 7,500
DSME 25,550 UP 350
Celltrion 187,000 UP 4,500
HDSINFRA 7,000 DN 10
Huchems 23,200 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 36,300 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,000 DN 1,300
KIH 80,600 UP 1,800
DWEC 6,230 UP 60
GS 39,800 UP 100
CJ CGV 24,150 DN 250
LIG Nex1 65,800 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,400 UP 1,950
HANWHA LIFE 3,325 UP 170
FOOSUNG 22,200 UP 50
(MORE)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Ahn tops presidential nominees in hypothetical alliance with Yoon: poll
-
S. Korean economy faces heightened downside risks: KDI
-
Missing captain found dead after boat capsizes off southwestern coast
-
(LEAD) Daily infections below 4,000 for 4th day amid tightened distancing rules