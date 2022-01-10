Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:43 January 10, 2022

SK Innovation 246,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 32,250 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 57,800 UP 2,100
Hansae 23,350 UP 100
Youngone Corp 48,400 UP 1,100
CSWIND 62,300 DN 300
GKL 13,250 0
KOLON IND 70,300 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 262,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 8,830 UP 270
emart 149,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY397 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 38,650 DN 650
PIAM 51,000 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 58,200 DN 200
DoubleUGames 55,100 DN 500
CUCKOO 18,800 UP 150
COSMAX 81,600 DN 5,100
MANDO 62,600 DN 3,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 836,000 DN 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,600 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,950 UP 400
Netmarble 111,500 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 381,500 DN 13,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55100 DN400
ORION 107,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 UP 200
BGF Retail 139,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 145,500 0
HDC-OP 25,800 UP 800
HYOSUNG TNC 601,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 549,000 DN 18,000
SKBS 213,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 13,950 UP 850
KakaoBank 51,100 DN 3,900
HYBE 295,500 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 147,000 DN 6,500
DL E&C 133,000 UP 1,000
kakaopay 148,500 DN 5,000
SKSQUARE 57,500 DN 3,500
(END)

