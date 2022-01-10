S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 10, 2022
All News 16:38 January 10, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.417 1.397 +2.0
2-year TB 1.902 1.895 +0.7
3-year TB 2.058 2.015 +4.3
10-year TB 2.484 2.458 +2.6
2-year MSB 1.902 1.883 +1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.624 2.593 +3.1
91-day CD 1.300 1.300 0.0
(END)
