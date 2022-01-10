Moon to make three-country trip to Middle East later this week
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will make a three-country Middle East trip later this week as South Korea seeks to boost ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the fields of energy, construction and infrastructure, officials said.
On the first leg of the trip, Moon will attend a business forum in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as well as an official ceremony for "Day of Korea" at the Dubai Expo, the presidential office said.
The following day, Moon will hold talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on how to further develop bilateral ties.
After the UAE, Moon will visit Saudi Arabia on Jan. 18-19 to hold talks with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and to attend a business forum.
On Jan. 20-21, Moon will make a state visit to Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Moon and the Egyptian president are expected to discuss ways to further develop the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two nations.
After holding a summit with the Egyptian president, Moon will attend a business forum where he will discuss ways to promote cooperation in eco-friendly businesses.
Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Moon's visit to the three Middle Eastern nations is expected to bolster bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, construction and infrastructure as well as public health, science and hydrogen.
Moon will return home on Jan. 22.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
S. Korean economy faces heightened downside risks: KDI
-
(LEAD) Daily infections below 4,000 for 4th day amid tightened distancing rules
-
Missing captain found dead after boat capsizes off southwestern coast