Korean-language dailies

-- Omicron accounts for over 10 pct, crisis looms for Lunar New Year holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 32 tln won swept out of Kakao's market cap (Kookmin Daily)

-- 1 out of 3 renters couldn't use rights to renew contracts (Donga llbo)

-- Anti-communism campaign by chaebol turns into risk factor (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ahn 'not considering merger' of presidential campaign (Segye Times)

-- Suspect in development scandal claims to 'have followed Lee Jae-myung's policy' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee: It will be hard to manipulate public opinion for merging opposition presidential candidacies (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 1 out of 4 COVID-19 patients under at-home treatment infect families (Hankyoreh)

-- Elderly actor wins Golden Globes, becomes 'kkanbu' of world (Hankook libo)

-- Young citizens desert major regional cities (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Bill on supporting venture firms fails to pass assembly (Korea Economic Daily)

