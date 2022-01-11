(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 11)

Well-timed political reform is an unavoidable task. On this occasion, it's also necessary to limit local council members to three terms. At the same time, the major political parties should discuss cutting the number of lawmakers and depriving them of privileges. Italy is a case in point in this matter. Italians voted in 2020 to cut the number of lawmakers by about one third. In 2012, our political parties had reached a tentative agreement to cut the number of legislators by 100, but the agreement fell through at the last minute. The ruling party should come forward to discuss political reform agenda with opposition parties so that the public can hold some hope for the future.

