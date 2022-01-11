(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 11)

Doubts about the CIO's prying into communication records of people were triggered by a lawyer and a public accountant last month. The controversy grew after the office turned out to have looked at phone conversations of reporters covering legal affairs, including a TV Chosun reporter who exposed the CIO's special treatment of the head of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office when it summoned him for questioning. Phone records of an Asahi Shimbun correspondent in Seoul and the wife of opposition People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol were also looked at.