Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 11, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -4/-10 Sunny 0
Incheon -6/-9 Sunny 0
Suwon -4/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju -3/-7 Sunny 0
Daejeon -1/-7 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon -2/-11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 03/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju -1/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 00/-3 Snow 30
Jeju 04/03 Sleet 60
Daegu 01/-4 Sunny 0
Busan 04/01 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
Most Saved
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race