Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 11, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -4/-10 Sunny 0

Incheon -6/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon -4/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju -3/-7 Sunny 0

Daejeon -1/-7 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -2/-11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju -1/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 00/-3 Snow 30

Jeju 04/03 Sleet 60

Daegu 01/-4 Sunny 0

Busan 04/01 Sunny 0

