Exports rise 24.4 pct in first 10 days of Jan.

All News 09:04 January 11, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports grew 24.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of January on the back of solid demand for chips, cars and petroleum products, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$13.9 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared with $11.2 billion the previous year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This photo, taken Jan. 1, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

