Osstem embezzlement suspect's father disappears after leaving apparent suicide note
PAJU, South Korea, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Police were looking into a report that the father of a dental implant maker employee arrested for allegedly embezzling 221 billion won (US$185 million) in company funds has disappeared after leaving a suicide note, officials said Tuesday.
Officials at Paju Police Station in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, said they received a missing report of the 69-year-old father of the Osstem employee in question at around 7 a.m. Authorities were monitoring nearby CCTV footage and vehicle movements.
The 45-year-old Osstem employee, identified only by his surname Lee, was arrested Saturday in what is believed to be South Korea's single largest embezzlement case.
Police seized 254 additional gold bars from three separate locations in connection with the father, Lee's wife and his sister on Monday evening as part of the investigation. Authorities have so far confiscated 755 gold bars out of the total 851, which Lee allegedly purchased with the embezzled money.
The father himself hasn't been officially booked by police but had the USIM card of his phone seized, leaving phone tracing impossible at the moment.
Osstem Implant, the country's largest dental implants manufacturer, has repeatedly emphasized that Lee had acted alone, but police suspect that the fund was too big to be stolen by a single team leader-level employee like him.
