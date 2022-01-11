Today in Korean history
Jan. 12
1988 -- North Korea's Olympic Committee declares its decision to boycott the Seoul Olympics.
2001 -- Then U.S. President Bill Clinton expresses "regret" over the killing of South Korean citizens by U.S. soldiers during the 1950-1953 Korean War. He acknowledged that U.S. soldiers "killed or injured an unconfirmed number of Korean refugees" in Nogeun-ri, a hamlet in southeastern South Korea, in July 1950, barely a month after the war broke out. Bereaved families claim at least 248 people were killed.
2006 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Kim's visit to the high-tech city near Hong Kong is seen as an indication of North Korea's willingness to reform its economy.
2007 -- North Korea hands over a South Korean fishing boat, with its engineer aboard, that crossed into North Korean waters in December 2006 in the East Sea.
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race