Lee unveils economic vision to make S. Korea one of world's top 5 nations
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung unveiled his economic vision Tuesday, pledging to lead the country to major transitions in science technology, industry, education and land development so as to make South Korea one of the world's top five nations.
"This is a strategy that would turn crisis into opportunity," Lee said during a campaign event, explaining his "new economy" plan at the National Assembly in Seoul. "It is also a map to find a path to sustainable growth."
The Democratic Party (DP) candidate said his definition of the world's top five great powers refer to countries that have strong "hard power," which signifies a country's military and economic capabilities, and "soft power" that boasts high quality cultural influence.
He added that future-oriented innovations, openness guaranteeing human rights and diversity, and contributions to human society are requirements for the world's top five great powers.
To achieve the goal, Lee emphasized transitions in four sectors: science technology, industry, education and land development.
He promised 10 strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence and aerospace, to be pursued as "presidential big projects" and create a deputy prime minister post for innovations in science technology.
For industry, Lee stressed digital transformation and the energy sector to be the country's new growth engine with green energy solutions.
"Ultimately, I will create 2 million jobs with 135 trillion-won (US$112 billion) investment for digital transformation," he said. "I will also establish the ministry of climate and energy to support the transition in the energy field."
He also vowed support to beef up the country's exports and upgrade manufacturing and service industries, as well as introducing policies for startups and small firms.
For education, Lee said he would increase support for college education and lifelong learning programs.
Lee called for balanced national development and said he would upgrade the country's transportation system with high-speed trains.
"The world is in competition regarding the pace of the transition and I believe we will see the result in five years at most," he said. "That is why we are now at the golden time for the major transition."
To support his transition plans, Lee said reforms in the public financial sector are also essential.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race