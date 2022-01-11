The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 11, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 1.00
1-M 1.13 1.13
2-M 1.25 1.25
3-M 1.39 1.39
6-M 1.59 1.59
12-M 1.76 1.75
(END)
