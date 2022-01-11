NSC expresses 'strong regret' over N.K. projectile launch
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council expressed "strong regret" Tuesday after North Korea launched a second projectile in less than a week.
The council held an emergency meeting shortly after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea.
"The standing members of the NSC analyzed North Korea's intentions in test-firing consecutive missiles from the start of the year and expressed strong regret over the latest launch that took place at a time when stabilizing the political situation is very critical," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race