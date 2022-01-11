Seoul stocks down late Tue. morning
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Tuesday morning, as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's comment at the Senate hearing.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 10.1 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,916.62 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks started solid on bargain hunting as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the KOSPI's recent slump.
But the key stock index swung to losses as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the Fed chairman's speech at the U.S. Senate hearing, slated for later in the day.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.38 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.61 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 0.24 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, and Kakao lost 0.72 percent. Steelmaker POSCO declined 1.97 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,194.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race