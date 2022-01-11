Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
--------------------
(4th LD) N. Korea fires apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, less than a week after it launched what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from an inland area at 7:27 a.m. It did not elaborate further.
--------------------
(LEAD) NSC expresses 'strong regret' over N.K. missile launch
SEOUL -- The presidential National Security Council expressed "strong regret" Tuesday after North Korea launched a second missile in less than a week and urged the communist nation to return to dialogue.
The council held an emergency meeting shortly after South Korea's military announced the North fired a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea.
--------------------
Top court dismisses Mitsubishi Heavy's 2nd appeal against wartime labor compensation
DAEJEON -- The Supreme Court has dismissed a second appeal filed by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries against an order to sell patent rights the company has in South Korea to compensate a victim of wartime forced labor, according to legal sources Tuesday.
The top court dismissed Mitsubishi Heavy's appeal against the forced sale of two patents to compensate Park Hae-ok, a female victim of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula, on Dec. 27, the sources said.
--------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea logs current account surplus for 19th straight month in November
SEOUL -- South Korea logged a current account surplus for the 19th straight month in November, but the surplus was much smaller than a year earlier due to increased imports driven by high energy and raw material prices, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The current account surplus amounted to US$7.16 billion in November, down from a surplus of $9.18 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the preliminary data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
--------------------
Lee unveils economic vision to make S. Korea one of world's top 5 nations
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung unveiled his economic vision Tuesday, pledging to lead the country to major transitions in science technology, industry, education and land development so as to make South Korea one of the world's top five nations.
"This is a strategy that would turn crisis into opportunity," Lee said during a campaign event, explaining his "new economy" plan at the National Assembly in Seoul. "It is also a map to find a path to sustainable growth."
--------------------
(LEAD) Daily infections below 4,000 for 5th day amid tightened curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the fifth consecutive day Tuesday amid tightened antivirus restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The country added 3,097 new COVID-19 infections, including 2,813 local infections, raising the total caseload to 670,483, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
--------------------
(LEAD) Exports rise 24.4 pct in first 10 days of Jan.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports grew 24.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of January on the back of solid demand for chips, cars and petroleum products, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$13.9 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared with $11.2 billion the previous year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
--------------------
Cold weather grips S. Korea
SEOUL -- A cold wave hit South Korea on Tuesday, with temperatures in Seoul dropping to minus 9.3 C as of 8 a.m. and expected to remain below zero in the afternoon too, the state weather agency said.
The apparent temperature for Seoul was minus 15.6 C, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
--------------------
Osstem embezzlement suspect's father disappears after leaving apparent suicide note
PAJU -- Police were looking into a report that the father of a dental implant maker employee arrested for allegedly embezzling 221 billion won (US$185 million) in company funds has disappeared after leaving a suicide note, officials said Tuesday.
Officials at Paju Police Station in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, said they received a missing report of the 69-year-old father of the Osstem employee in question at around 7 a.m. Authorities were monitoring nearby CCTV footage and vehicle movements.
--------------------
N. Korean missile test in violation of UNSC resolutions regardless of nature: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's latest missile test is in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions regardless of whether it involved a hypersonic missile as claimed by the North, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday.
Kirby said the U.S. was still assessing the details of last week's missile test.
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race