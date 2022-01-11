Top court confirms 1.1 bln-won fine for Volkswagen Korea in emissions scandal

The appellate court overturned the decision in September last year, saying it is difficult to see that the prosecution's evidence fully proved Park and company officials knew of the manipulation. The court also rejected the previous guilty verdict on charges of importing about 41,000 vehicles without the government's certification on emissions and noise or replacing their parts after such tests. But it upheld the lower court's ruling that convicted the company of doctoring 149 documents related to emissions and noise tests for vehicles imported from 2010 to 2015.