Air Force F-5 fighter jet crashes in Hwaseong

All News 14:36 January 11, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- An Air Force F-5 fighter jet crashed in central South Korea on Tuesday, officials said.

A lone pilot was aboard the jet when it crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, at 1:46 p.m., officials said.

The pilot's fate was not known.
