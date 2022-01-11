KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 94,600 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 39,000 UP 450
HITEJINRO 30,350 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 126,000 0
DOOSAN 111,000 DN 4,000
DL 65,800 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,700 DN 350
KIA CORP. 84,100 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,675 DN 35
CJ 80,300 DN 1,200
Hyundai M&F INS 26,350 DN 50
LX INT 26,000 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 17,650 DN 150
SK hynix 128,000 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 663,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,800 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,550 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 214,000 DN 8,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,800 DN 50
Kogas 37,300 UP 150
Hanwha 30,950 DN 250
DB HiTek 78,000 0
SKNetworks 4,795 DN 85
ORION Holdings 15,350 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 7,110 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 103,000 0
KCC 370,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 92,100 DN 100
Daesang 22,800 DN 200
TaekwangInd 1,135,000 DN 21,000
AmoreG 41,200 DN 1,400
HyundaiMtr 210,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 11,900 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 108,500 DN 3,000
Daewoong 29,550 DN 100
Yuhan 61,400 UP 900
SLCORP 30,150 DN 650
HyundaiMipoDock 81,200 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,040 UP 30
KAL 28,100 0
