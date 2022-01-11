KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,060 DN 60
LG Corp. 79,500 DN 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,500 DN 4,000
BoryungPharm 13,900 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,300 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,250 DN 550
Shinsegae 239,000 UP 6,000
Nongshim 316,500 DN 6,500
SGBC 68,100 DN 1,800
Hyosung 90,800 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 137,500 UP 500
GCH Corp 25,450 DN 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,450 DN 10
KPIC 188,000 DN 5,500
POSCO 300,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,480 UP 110
SKC 155,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE 28,700 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 63,900 DN 500
SamsungElec 78,900 UP 900
NHIS 11,900 DN 50
DongwonInd 226,000 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 46,000 0
LS 54,000 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107000 DN4500
GC Corp 207,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 43,850 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 627,000 UP 3,000
GS Retail 29,150 DN 200
Ottogi 452,500 DN 10,500
MERITZ SECU 5,790 UP 170
HtlShilla 74,600 UP 200
Hanmi Science 50,600 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 181,500 UP 500
Hanssem 88,600 UP 2,000
KSOE 99,900 DN 2,600
IS DONGSEO 45,000 DN 1,000
S-Oil 94,500 DN 2,400
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 326,500 DN 4,500
(MORE)
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'