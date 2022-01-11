KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,870 DN 30
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 DN 10,000
HMM 25,750 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 77,200 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,800 DN 1,450
MS IND 27,900 0
KumhoPetrochem 165,500 DN 9,500
KorZinc 517,000 UP 3,000
OCI 103,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 257,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,200 DN 900
S-1 72,800 DN 400
ZINUS 72,200 DN 1,800
Hanchem 269,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO 21,500 0
SamsungSecu 42,150 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 11,500 DN 250
SKTelecom 56,200 DN 300
SNT MOTIV 46,300 DN 800
HyundaiElev 39,900 DN 600
COWAY 73,800 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 151,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,900 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,515 DN 5
Hanon Systems 12,600 DN 150
SK 239,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 29,050 UP 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,300 DN 1,500
Handsome 35,800 DN 800
Asiana Airlines 18,700 DN 200
DWS 51,900 DN 1,000
LOTTE TOUR 17,350 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,550 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 DN 700
IBK 10,750 UP 100
KT&G 79,200 UP 700
DHICO 20,550 0
Doosanfc 41,800 DN 1,050
LG Display 24,350 UP 550
DONGSUH 30,150 0
