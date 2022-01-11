Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 January 11, 2022

Kangwonland 24,600 UP 150
NAVER 335,000 0
SamsungEng 24,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,560 DN 240
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 DN 100
Kakao 95,000 DN 1,600
CheilWorldwide 22,300 DN 200
KT 30,650 DN 150
NCsoft 604,000 DN 10,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL131000 DN2000
KIWOOM 101,000 DN 1,000
DSME 25,150 DN 400
HDSINFRA 6,880 DN 120
DWEC 6,160 DN 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,500 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 383,500 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 193,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 35,850 DN 450
LGH&H 948,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 734,000 UP 24,000
KEPCO E&C 77,600 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,900 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,550 0
LGELECTRONICS 130,500 UP 500
Celltrion 196,500 UP 9,500
Huchems 22,950 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,000 0
KIH 78,600 DN 2,000
GS 39,700 DN 100
CJ CGV 24,050 DN 100
LIG Nex1 66,500 UP 700
Fila Holdings 32,550 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,700 UP 1,300
HANWHA LIFE 3,320 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 153,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 21,900 DN 300
SK Innovation 241,500 DN 4,500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!