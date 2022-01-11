POONGSAN 32,100 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 60,000 UP 2,200

Hansae 22,500 DN 850

Youngone Corp 47,100 DN 1,300

CSWIND 60,800 DN 1,500

GKL 13,050 DN 200

KOLON IND 67,100 DN 3,200

HanmiPharm 264,000 UP 1,500

Meritz Financial 49,350 UP 1,100

BNK Financial Group 8,800 DN 30

emart 146,500 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY390 00 DN750

KOLMAR KOREA 38,000 DN 650

PIAM 50,800 DN 200

HANJINKAL 57,400 DN 800

DoubleUGames 54,100 DN 1,000

CUCKOO 18,550 DN 250

COSMAX 81,700 UP 100

MANDO 61,000 DN 1,600

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 833,000 DN 3,000

Doosan Bobcat 42,100 DN 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,150 DN 800

Netmarble 110,000 DN 1,500

KRAFTON 365,000 DN 16,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53700 DN1400

ORION 105,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 DN 250

BGF Retail 137,500 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 147,000 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 25,750 DN 50

HYOSUNG TNC 546,000 DN 55,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 531,000 DN 18,000

SKBS 216,500 UP 3,500

WooriFinancialGroup 14,550 UP 600

KakaoBank 49,350 DN 1,750

HYBE 289,000 DN 6,500

SK ie technology 147,000 0

DL E&C 130,000 DN 3,000

kakaopay 149,500 UP 1,000

SKSQUARE 57,200 DN 300

