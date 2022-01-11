Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 January 11, 2022

POONGSAN 32,100 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 60,000 UP 2,200
Hansae 22,500 DN 850
Youngone Corp 47,100 DN 1,300
CSWIND 60,800 DN 1,500
GKL 13,050 DN 200
KOLON IND 67,100 DN 3,200
HanmiPharm 264,000 UP 1,500
Meritz Financial 49,350 UP 1,100
BNK Financial Group 8,800 DN 30
emart 146,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY390 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 38,000 DN 650
PIAM 50,800 DN 200
HANJINKAL 57,400 DN 800
DoubleUGames 54,100 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 18,550 DN 250
COSMAX 81,700 UP 100
MANDO 61,000 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 833,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,100 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,150 DN 800
Netmarble 110,000 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 365,000 DN 16,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53700 DN1400
ORION 105,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 DN 250
BGF Retail 137,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 147,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 25,750 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 546,000 DN 55,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 531,000 DN 18,000
SKBS 216,500 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,550 UP 600
KakaoBank 49,350 DN 1,750
HYBE 289,000 DN 6,500
SK ie technology 147,000 0
DL E&C 130,000 DN 3,000
kakaopay 149,500 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 57,200 DN 300
(END)

