S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's latest missile launch
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Tuesday over North Korea's latest launch of a ballistic missile and stressed the importance of maintaining the allies' combined defense posture, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart, Sung Kim, discussed the matter, hours after the North test-fired the missile toward the East Sea in its second show of force this year.
The two sides "emphasized the importance of maintaining a firm combined defense posture based on the robust South Korea-U.S. alliance," the ministry said.
The envoys also agreed on the need for the stable management of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula on the basis of close cooperation and to continue to work to revive peace efforts for the region, it added.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'