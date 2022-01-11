Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
All News 17:26 January 11, 2022
GWANGJU, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- A facade of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju collapsed Tuesday, injuring at least one person and burying about 10 vehicles under the rubble, police said.
The exterior wall of the apartment building crumbled down at the construction site in western Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 3:46 p.m., police said.
Three people trapped in a container were rescued, and one of them was taken to a hospital for injuries.
Rescue workers were trying to search the rubble for any other victims.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
