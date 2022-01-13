Korean-language dailies

-- 39-story apartment building built on unlawful practices eventually brings disaster (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Adding a story every five days,' overdoing construction brings disaster (Kookmin Daily)

-- Despite 2nd day of search, 6 people still missing (Donga llbo)

-- 'Adding a story every five days,' shoddy construction brings disaster (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Voting intentions of 20-somethings on 'roller-coaster' ride, rattles presidential election scene (Segye Times)

-- 'Accident occurred while building upper story even though lower floor's concrete was not strong' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tragedy of families of COVID-19 deceased victims (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Enforcement of 'concrete placing' despite below zero temperatures (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Adding a story every five days, obviously man-made disaster' (Hankook libo)

-- Apple, Siemens' creative management came from art (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Institutions betting 10 quadrillion won to get more shares of LG Energy Solution (Korea Economic Daily)

