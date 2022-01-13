Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- 39-story apartment building built on unlawful practices eventually brings disaster (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Adding a story every five days,' overdoing construction brings disaster (Kookmin Daily)
-- Despite 2nd day of search, 6 people still missing (Donga llbo)
-- 'Adding a story every five days,' shoddy construction brings disaster (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Voting intentions of 20-somethings on 'roller-coaster' ride, rattles presidential election scene (Segye Times)
-- 'Accident occurred while building upper story even though lower floor's concrete was not strong' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tragedy of families of COVID-19 deceased victims (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Enforcement of 'concrete placing' despite below zero temperatures (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Adding a story every five days, obviously man-made disaster' (Hankook libo)
-- Apple, Siemens' creative management came from art (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Institutions betting 10 quadrillion won to get more shares of LG Energy Solution (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Pfizer's Covid pills going to patients starting Friday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- After 'hypersonic' missile test, Kim eyes more 'strategic muscle' (Korea Herald)
-- Will North Korea sway South Korea's presidential election? (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
U.S. allows S. Korea to pay compensation to Iranian investor over ISDS ruling
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
S. Korea succeeds in developing counter missile system for aircraft: ADD