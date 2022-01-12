(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 12)

Particularly Ryu has taken flak for making a windfall of 45 billion won by selling 230,000 shares he obtained under the stock option program. He and his company cannot assuage the public's anger by only withdrawing his nomination as the next co-CEO of Kakao Corp. It is disappointing to see that Ryu will continue to serve as Kakao Pay's CEO until March when his term ends. He should resign immediately as it is shameful for him to lead the firm.