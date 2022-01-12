Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

January 12, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-11 Cloudy 20

Incheon -3/-10 Cloudy 20

Suwon -2/-11 Cloudy 20

Cheongju -1/-10 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 01/-11 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -2/-15 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 04/-7 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 01/-7 Sunny 20

Gwangju 02/-6 Cloudy 30

Jeju 05/02 Snow 30

Daegu 03/-8 Sunny 10

Busan 05/-5 Cloudy 10

