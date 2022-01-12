Convenience store chain CU opens 50th outlet in Malaysia
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- CU, South Korea's top convenience store chain, said Wednesday it has established its 50th outlet in Malaysia as part of its overseas push.
The opening comes nine months after CU set up its first outlet at a shopping mall in a middle-class neighborhood in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur in a tie-up with a Malaysian firm.
In October 2020, BGF Retail Co., the operator of CU, signed a brand licensing deal with Mynews Holdings, the No. 2 convenience store chain in the Southeast Asian country.
BGF Retail said sales at its Malaysian stores have tripled following their brand change to CU, with South Korean products accounting for 70 percent of their combined top line.
BGF Retail said the company and its Malaysian partner are targeting to open more than 500 stores in the Southeast Asian country within five years.
Malaysia marks CU's second overseas market. CU currently operates some 130 stores in Mongolia after launching its first outlet in Ulaanbaatar in August 2018.
A BGF executive said the company will actively seek to tap into new overseas markets this year on the back of its successful business in Malaysia.
South Korea's convenience store chain operators have been setting their sights overseas as the local market, dominated by three chains -- CU, GS25 and 7-Eleven -- has become increasingly saturated.
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Air Force pilot dies after F-5E fighter crashes in central S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Air Force's F-5 fighter jet crashes in Hwaseong
-
Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat