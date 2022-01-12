Yoon overtakes Lee 38 pct to 35.3 pct: poll
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol overtook his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung after gaining 38 percent public support against Lee's 35.3 percent, a survey showed Wednesday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party added 3.1 percentage points, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party lost 7.1 points, according to the survey of 1,014 adults conducted by Hangil Research from Saturday to Monday.
In the pollster's previous survey conducted from Dec. 25-27, Yoon trailed Lee 34.9 to 42.4 percent.
The latest result reflects changed sentiment among voters in their 20s, with Lee's support in that age group falling from 41.1 percent to 33.2 percent and Yoon's approval rising from 27.8 percent to 32.1 percent.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, earned 11 percent overall, up 6 percentage points from the previous survey.
Huh Kyung-young, a minor candidate of the National Revolutionary Party, which has no representation in the National Assembly, followed at 3.2 percent, while Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party earned 2.2 percent and Kim Dong-yeon of the New Wave 0.8 percent.
Around 7 percent said they had no preferred candidate, while 1 percent said they were unsure or gave no response.
In the event Yoon and Ahn decide to unify their candidacies, 36.8 percent said they would support Yoon as the unified candidate, while 29.6 percent chose Ahn.
With Yoon as the hypothetical unified candidate, Yoon beat Lee 45.2 percent to 38.8 percent, according to the poll. With Ahn as the unified candidate, Ahn also beat Lee 41.2 percent to 37.9 percent.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Air Force pilot dies after F-5E fighter crashes in central S. Korea
-
Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Air Force's F-5 fighter jet crashes in Hwaseong