WFP says its food aid to N. Korea remains halted since last March
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The World Food Programme (WFP) has not provided North Korea with any food assistance for nearly a year, its monthly report showed Wednesday, amid the country's strict border controls against COVID-19.
The U.N. food agency last delivered 891.5 tons of fortified food and 4,970 tons of raw food commodities to North Korea from January to March last year, assisting 566,886 people, according to its December brief on activities for the impoverished nation.
"After the introduction of COVID-19 preventive measures, WFP continued operations using remaining in-country food stocks," it read. "The last distribution took place in March 2021 when all food stocks were exhausted."
It added that "very few relief items" have been allowed to enter the North since August 2021, as they had to undergo quarantine for more than three months and disinfection measures.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Air Force pilot dies after F-5E fighter crashes in central S. Korea
-
Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Air Force's F-5 fighter jet crashes in Hwaseong