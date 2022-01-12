Military reports 65 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:21 January 12, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 65 additional COVID-19 cases, including 62 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,526.
Of the new cases, 46 are from the Army, 14 from the Air Force, four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, and one from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 226 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,708 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
Most Saved
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Air Force pilot dies after F-5E fighter crashes in central S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Air Force's F-5 fighter jet crashes in Hwaseong
-
Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat