Lee vows to achieve $1 tln in annual exports
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged Wednesday to achieve US$1 trillion in annual exports by fostering 10 key industries ranging from semiconductors to aerospace.
Lee of the Democratic Party said he will attain the goal during his five-year term if elected on March 9.
South Korea posted a record $644.5 billion in exports last year, up 25.8 percent from 2020.
"I will push for a Big 10 Industry Project that will lead the future industries of the Republic of Korea," Lee said while announcing the pledge at the office of the Korea Industrial Technology Association in southern Seoul.
Under the plan, Lee said he will establish "super clusters" for five of South Korea's globally competitive industries, including the semiconductor, future mobility and secondary battery businesses.
At the same time, he said he will foster five emerging industries, including the robot, green energy and aerospace sectors.
"In order to open a $1 trillion export era, we must first diversify our goods and markets," the candidate said. "I will achieve a diversification of export goods from our main export items, such as memory semiconductors, petrochemicals and machinery, to future industry goods, like biohealth and next-generation mobility, as well as agriculture, livestock and fisheries."
Lee said he will improve the areas of human resources, funds and regulations to maximize the potential of the so-called Big 10 industries.
To prevent the recurrence of supply chain crises, such as the recent shortage of urea imports, he also promised to establish a system to oversee each ministry's response to supply chain issues and strengthen strategic cooperation with the United States, China and other key partners.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Air Force pilot dies after F-5E fighter crashes in central S. Korea
-
Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Air Force's F-5 fighter jet crashes in Hwaseong