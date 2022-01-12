Search for missing workers at Gwangju construction accident site suspended amid safety inspection
GWANGJU, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- A safety inspection was under way Wednesday as authorities weighed when to resume a search for the six workers who went missing after the collapse of a facade of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju a day earlier.
Search efforts at the collapse site were temporarily suspended Tuesday night due to safety concerns over possible further disintegration of the building or the potential collapse of a tower crane adjoining the building.
Exterior walls of the apartment building under construction in western Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, crumbled down earlier in the day, trapping construction workers nearby.
Three workers were rescued in the initial search operation, with one of them sustaining injuries from falling rubble.
Six who were working on upper floors of the building, however, remain unaccounted for.
Mobilizing safety specialists and two drones, a safety inspection was launched in the morning to determine if it is safe for rescue workers to resume a search operation.
Rescuers were on standby to resume the search as soon as safety clearance is issued.
The city government of Gwangju ordered the suspension of all ongoing construction work by HDC Hyundai Development Co., the main contractor of the construction project, within the city as it plans to open a probe into the cause of the deadly accident and those responsible.
City officials also pledged to make all possible administrative efforts to find the missing workers.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Air Force pilot dies after F-5E fighter crashes in central S. Korea
-
Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Air Force's F-5 fighter jet crashes in Hwaseong